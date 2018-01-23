NBC 7's Audra Stafford reports on the investigation into the deadly collision at Rosecrans and Voltaire streets.

A man walking in the crosswalk was struck and dragged a short distance by an oncoming car in Liberty Station Tuesday. The victim later succumbed to his injuries, San Diego police said.

The driver who struck the man at Rosecrans and Voltaire streets around 12:30 a.m. fled the scene but called police from home two hours later. That woman has not been arrested but will face felony charges of hit-and-run, police said.

Sgt. Marc Stephens said another vehicle hit the pedestrian and dragged him a little further down the roadway.

"We had a third vehicle that also hit the pedestrian who remained at the scene. That driver actually stayed here and called 911," Stephens said.

Investigators are still looking for the second vehicle who struck the man and failed to stop.

The victim has not been identified but was described by police as a man in his 20s or 30s.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.