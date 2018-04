A man died in a shooting Sunday night in Ramona, authorities said.

The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. in the 15900 block of Wood Rock Lane, San Diego County sheriff’s Lt. Matthew Glissen said.

Neighbors reported hearing multiple shots fired, he said.

Homicide detectives have been called to the scene, he said.

No other information was available.

