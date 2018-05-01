Man Dies in Collision With 2 Vehicles on Highway Off-Ramp

CHP patrol car on the scene of a fatal incident on SR-78

A man was killed Monday when he was struck by one car and run over by a second car on State Route 94 in the Golden Hill area of San Diego.

One of the vehicles stopped. The other is being sought by California Highway Patrol officers as they investigate what may be considered a hit-and-run death.

The CHP received a call just after 11 p.m. from someone reporting a man darting in and out of traffic. The man was reportedly staggering on the right shoulder of the transition road between the 25th Street exit on SR-94 and Interstate 5, according to the CHP.

A second person reported the man was laying down in the middle of the offramp.

No other information was available.

