Teen Dies from Stab Injuries Suffered in Park Brawl

By Rafael Avitabile

Published 21 minutes ago | Updated 2 minutes ago

    One of two teenage stab victims dropped off at a hospital succumbed to his injuries, prompting a homicide investigation centered on a park in Lincoln Park.

    The San Diego Police Department said between eight and 20 people went to the Kennedy Neighborhood Park to continue a fight that started at a nearby taco shop on 47th Street.

    At least two ended up with stab wounds and caught rides to Paradise Valley Hospital in National City.

    One of the two victims died at the hospital, police said.

    SDPD does not have any information regarding suspects at this time.

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

