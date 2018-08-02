Man Dies Following Early Morning Fight: Oceanside Police

A man died Thursday following an early morning fight in Oceanside, police said.

Oceanside Police Department (OPD) responded to a call of a fight between two men in the front yard of a house around 7:20 a.m. When officers arrived, they found one of the men not breathing, Lt. Kedrick Sadler said.

Officers began CPR on the man until paramedics arrived and took over. After a few minutes working the man, paramedics could not revive him and the man was declared dead at the scene, he said.

"It appears he died as a result of the injuries he sustained during the fight," Sadler said.

The other man was taken into custody for questioning but has not been charged with any crime at this time, he said.

Homicide detectives are currently investigating the death.

Anyone with information about the incident was urged to contact Oceanside police Detective Ryan Malone at (760) 435-4537.