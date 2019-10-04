Man Dies After SUV Crashes With Tree in El Cajon

A man died Friday morning after his SUV crashed into a tree in El Cajon.

San Diego police were still investigating what caused the vehicle to veer off the roadway at Fletcher Parkway and Navajo Roads and crash at about 2:20 a.m.

No other vehicles were believed to be involved in the crash. The vehicle could be seen with scorch marks across the body but it was not clear how the car may have caught fire.

The man was pronounced dead.

Police do not have any witnesses to the crash. The investigation is ongoing. Fletcher Parkway between Navajo Road and Catham Road was closed in both directions through the morning as a result.

No other information was available.

