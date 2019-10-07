Man Dies After SUV Broadsided by Tow-Truck in Carmel Valley

A man died in the hospital after the car he was riding in was broadsided by a tow truck in Carmel Valley on Sunday night, the San Diego Police Department said.

The 81-year-old man was a passenger in a Honda CRV who had the right-of-way at the intersection of El Camino Real and Carmel Valley Road when a tow-truck ran a red light and struck the SUV, according to SDPD.

The man, who has not yet been identified, had serious injuries and wasHe has not yet been identified.

The CRV's driver, a 72-year-old woman were injured, complained of pain and was also taken to the hospital.

Video from the scene showed a "Wind 'n Sea Towing" truck with some front end damage.

It was not clear why the 49-year-old tow-truck driver crossed the intersection through a red light.

SDPD was still investigating the crash.

No other information was available.

