Man Dies After SUV Broadsided by Tow-Truck in Carmel Valley
Man Dies After SUV Broadsided by Tow-Truck in Carmel Valley

By Christina Bravo

Published 37 minutes ago | Updated 26 minutes ago

    Man Dies After SUV Broadsided by Tow-Truck in Carmel Valley

    A man died in the hospital after the car he was riding in was broadsided by a tow truck in Carmel Valley on Sunday night, the San Diego Police Department said. 

    The 81-year-old man was a passenger in a Honda CRV who had the right-of-way at the intersection of El Camino Real and Carmel Valley Road when a tow-truck ran a red light and struck the SUV, according to SDPD. 

    The man, who has not yet been identified, had serious injuries and was taken to the hospital where he later died. He has not yet been identified. 

    The CRV's driver, a 72-year-old woman were injured, complained of pain and was also taken to the hospital. 

    Video from the scene showed a "Wind 'n Sea Towing" truck with some front end damage. 

    It was not clear why the 49-year-old tow-truck driver crossed the intersection through a red light.

    SDPD was still investigating the crash. 

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

