A man was killed in Otay Mesa while he was working on his tow truck. The tow truck pinned him, killing him. (Published 9 minutes ago)

A man was killed on Friday in a freak accident while working on his tow truck in Otay Mesa.

The victim, who friends identified as Mario Lopez, was apparently working on his tow truck when the truck pinned him, killing him instantly. First responders responded to the incident on Pogo Road around noon on Friday.

“It’s really sad because we all work together by my friend’s yard. We were all joking around and talking, and I just got here and I heard what happened to him,” said Tommy Mikhilo, victim’s friend.

Friends said Lopez was an experienced mechanic and had been working on his brand new tow truck. Some of his friends had just seen him earlier Friday morning.

“He was a very nice guy. He was always laughing, joking around. Very nice guy, he don't deserve it,” said Mikhilo

Friends at the scene also described Lopez as a hard-working man who would bend over backwards for friends.