Man Dies After Being Shot Multiple Times in Mountain View

A man walking on a Mountain View street late Thursday died after being shot multiple times by several people, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The shooting occurred on Hemlock Street near 38th Street and Ocean View Boulevard at about 11:15 p.m., San Diego Police Department Capt. Anthony Dupree said.

The 57-year-old man was walking along Hemlock Street when a car approached him from the front. Dupree said a passenger jumped out of the vehicle and began firing on the man while others in the car fired as well.

Medics transported the man to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made and police had very little description of the suspects or the vehicle. The vehicle was described as a dark-colored sedan and the suspects were believed to be men in dark clothing, Dupree said.

Police were interviewing a family member who told police they witnessed part of the shooting.

Homicide detectives remained at the scene overnight to investigate the scene.

Investigative Former Employee Says Grossmont College Baseball Team Cheated

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.