Man Dies After Being Hit by a Trolley in El Cajon

A man walking on a railway Tuesday night in El Cajon died after a Metropolitan Transit System (MTS) trolley struck him, authorities said.

El Cajon police and paramedics responded to the incident around 8:00 p.m. in the 1200 block of El Cajon Boulevard near the Rodeway Inn.

Witnesses told investigators the male was walking on the trolley tracks outside of a marked crossing area when he was hit by the trolley.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Lt. Stephen Kirk.

The trolley driver stopped the train and is cooperating in the investigation.

It’s unknown if drugs or alcohol played a role in the collision.