A man died Thursday after being thrown from his car when he crashed on a rain-slicked roadway in Valley Center, officials said.

California Highway Patrol Officer Mark Latulippe said the man was driving alone westbound on the 14600 block of Wood Valley Road at around 8:30 a.m.

It had been lightly raining throughout the morning, and the pavement was wet.

Latulippe said the man was driving a bit too fast on the slick road and began sliding over the double-yellow line. He exited the roadway and hit a rock, which caused his vehicle to roll over several times.

The man was thrown from his car, suffering critical injuries. Latulippe confirmed he died at the hospital following the accident.

No one else was hurt.

The victim’s name was not released. Latulippe said he personally knew the driver and described him as a great man. The CHP officer said his death will be a huge loss to the community.

No additional details were released.