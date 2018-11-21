A homicide investigation was launched Wednesday morning after a man was found dead with a gunshot wound near a park in Oceanside.

Police were called to Calle Montecito, near Libby Lake Park, at about 3 a.m. Wednesday after a report of gunshots, the Oceanside Police Department said.

When officers arrived, a man in his 20s was found dead in the street. He appeared to have a gunshot wound, prompting police to launch a homicide investigation, the OPD said.

No suspects have been identified.

Detectives had cordoned off part of Calle Montecito as they continued their investigation. Police remained on scene at 7 a.m.

OPD said the shooting may have been gang-related but the investigation is ongoing.

One resident who lives nearby said she was warned about dangers at the Libby Lake Park.

"I heard about Libby Lake being kind of just scary and ‘watch out for shootings and gang violence’ but this is the first since I’ve moved in, in like a couple months, that I’ve seen something," Kelsey Delee said.

No other information was available.

