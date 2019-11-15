Man Found Dead in Abandoned Warehouse Downtown, SDPD Investigating - NBC 7 San Diego
Man Found Dead in Abandoned Warehouse Downtown, SDPD Investigating

Published 11 minutes ago | Updated 5 minutes ago

    Three people were being questioned after a man was found dead in an abandoned building in the East Village neighborhood of downtown San Diego on Friday, the San Diego Police Department said.  

    The man was found with his "head bashed in" in a building across from San Diego Police Headquarters on 15th Street and Broadway at about 8:10 a.m.

    Police were investigating the death as a possible homicide, a spokesperson said. At least three people were detained for questioning but it was not immediately clear if they were considered witnesses or suspects. 

    SDPD said 15th Street between Broadway and E Street would be shut down indefinitely for the investigation. 

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

