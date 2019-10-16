Man Dies After Being Detained by MTS Employees for 'Acting Erratically'

A 24-year-old man died on Tuesday after he was detained by Metropolitan Transit System (MTS) employees near the Sante Fe Depot transit station downtown.

The San Diego Police Department (SDPD) learned that the man was contacted by an MTS code compliance officer at about 6 p.m. on Tuesday after the officer believed the man might walk in front of a trolley or train.

The MTS dispatcher asked for SDPD assistance because one of MTS’ code compliance officers was fighting with a man on the train platform near Sante Fe Depot, according to the SDPD.

MTS employees and witnesses described the man as acting erratically and possibly under the influence, SDPD said. When the MTS employee tried to detain the man, he ran approximately 100 yards before surrendering.

When SDPD officers arrived, the MTS code compliance officer and an MTS security officer had a handcuffed man on the ground. SDPD said their officers noticed the man appeared to be in medical distress and a paramedic was called, while officers gave the man first-aid.

The 24-year-old man was taken to the hospital where he died.

The San Diego Police Homicide Unit was called to investigate the incident.

SDPD also added that witnesses did not see any force by the MTS employees except holding the man to the ground as he kicked and screamed.