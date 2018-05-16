Carlsbad Police are on the lookout for a man accused of exposing himself and committing lewd acts at a crowded girl’s softball tournament.

The Parks and Recreation Department sent out a notice Wednesday with two photos of the suspect.

Police are asking for the public's help to identify him and parents are on high alert.

The La Costa girls fastpitch softball league is nervously heading into its all-star season and it's not so much about who will be playing, but who will be watching.

"Well it freaked me out, obviously," Parent Heather Dietsch said.

Police say a man, photographed in the park, exposed himself and began committing lewd acts in front of a group of girls three weekends ago on April 28.

Dietsch saw the police post on her NextDoor app a few hours before Wednesday's practice. She didn't witness the sex act, but her daughter was playing in the tournament that day.

"Be diligent with your kids and never assume they are OK," Dietsch said.

Don Baughman's daughter was also on the field. It was the playoffs and there were more than 100 people watching several teams.

"You think there is a safe place and stuff like that but there are strange characters everywhere," Baughman said.

Baughman says by the time parents were alerted and someone called police, the man had vanished.

The suspect is described as between 50 and 60 years old with a bowl haircut and leathery tan skin.

"Keep an eye on who is near your kids, that's what we will be doing, " Baughman said.

All-star season is important to the kids -- They are focused on making it to home plate safe and parents are focused on getting them home safe.

"I still feel safe because we are all just looking out for each other," parent Alesia McCully said.

According to the social media post from the Parks and Rec Department, the man has been seen at the park several times before but this appears to be the first such incident of its kind reported to police.