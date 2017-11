A 64-year-old man was carjacked by three men in the 6900 block of Alcona St. Sunday morning.

The victim was standing outside of his car while it was running when the men approached, pushed him aside and got in and drove away.

The man suffered non-life-threatening injuries attempting to hold on to the car as it drove away.

Robbery detectives are investigating.

The car is a burgundy 2010 Mazda 5 and the suspects are described as dark-skinned men in their late 20s.