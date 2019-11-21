San Diego Fire-Rescue swift water rescue crews used a life raft to reach the man sitting on top of a red truck nearly submerged in the Tijuana River. (Published 53 minutes ago)

A man was rescued from the roof of a truck that became submerged in water in the Tijuana River near San Ysidro on Thursday.

SkyRanger 7 showed a Swift Water Rescue team using a life raft to reach a man sitting on the roof of a red truck nearly submerged in water near Saturn Boulevard at about 9:20 a.m.

Once the raft reached the truck, The man was helped off to roof and into the raft, where he was transported back to shore and into an ambulance.

It was not clear if he was injured.

More than a dozen people with San Diego Fire-Rescue responded to the rescue. San Diego police officers were also at the scene.

The Tijuana River runs parallel to the border north of Tijuana, Mexico and west of Interstate 5.

The river was likely engorged due to days of rainfall in San Diego County. The National Weather Service reported inches of rain had fallen in parts of the county before Thursday, with more rain on the way.

No other information was available.

