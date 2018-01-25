Man Barricaded In Car in Point Loma Surrenders after 4 Hours

An armed man who had barricaded himself in his vehicle in Point Loma for more than four hours surrendered, according to police.

The San Diego Police Department (SDPD) said that the man had been refusing to get out of his car on the 4400 block of Mentone Street since around 5:30 p.m.

The man was believed to be armed, possibly with a knife, SDPD said.

SDPD officers were seen having a dialogue with the suspect through a megaphone and were talking with him through his cell phone.

The suspect surrendered at around 10:50 p.m. when he stepped out of his car. Police then shot him with non-lethal ammunition, according to SDPD.

"It's a quiet neighborhood," nearby resident Derrik Staples said. "You don't really see stuff like this happening in this area and it's a little concerning. You don't want this kind of stuff coming to your area where you live."

Mentone Street was blocked to vehicle and pedestrian traffic while the incident was happening. Nearby residents were asked to stay inside their home while SDPD negotiated with the suspect.



No other information was available.

