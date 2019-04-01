A man attempted to fight off a robbery suspect who entered his University City apartment armed with a gun early Monday.

The altercation happened after two men entered an unlocked apartment located near the intersection of Nobel and Judicial drives just after midnight and confronted the two residents inside, the San Diego Police Department said.

One of the suspects began grabbing items from the home as the other held the two residents at gunpoint, SDPD said.

That's when one of the residents attempted to grab the gun away from the alleged intruders. The two struggled and the suspect used the gun to hit the resident, SDPD said.

The two suspects then ran away from the home, SDPD said. It was not immediately clear how much property took off with.

Neither of the suspects have been caught. SDPD said they were looking for two men in their 20s, who were wearing green jackets with black stripes and black pants at the time of the home invasion.

SDPD's robbery unit would be handling the investigation and anyone with information was asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

No other information was available.

