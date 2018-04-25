A man attempted to snatch an eleven-year-old girl in broad daylight near an elementary school in Jamul but the girl was able to fight them off, the San Diego Sheriff’s Department (SDSO) said Tuesday.

The attempted child abduction happened near the Jamul Primary School on Lyons Valley Road at about 3:50 p.m. Tuesday, Sgt. Karla Menzies said.

The young girl was walking along a dirt trail near the school when a man she didn’t know approached her and forcibly grabbed her, Menzies said. She was able to escape but her arm was cut.

Authorities were called and began a patrol of the area on the ground and with a helicopter in the air. Despite an extensive search, they couldn’t find any evidence or a suspect, Menzies said.

Extra officers were scheduled to patrol the area around the elementary school for the rest of the week, Menzies said. Classes were scheduled to operate as usual.

An investigation into the attack is ongoing. The Sheriff’s Department asks anyone who may have information to call Crime Stoppers anonymously at (888) 580-8477. Tipsters may be eligible for up to a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.