Man Attempts to Rob Rolando Grocery Store

A masked gunman entered a grocery store in San Diego's Redwood Village neighborhood shortly before it closed and fired two shots while trying to breach the locked manager's office during a failed robbery attempt, police said. NBC 7's Liberty Zabala reports from outside the Food 4 Less on University Avenue. (Published Monday, Mar 5, 2018)

A masked gunman entered a grocery store in San Diego's Redwood Village neighborhood shortly before it closed and fired two shots while trying to breach... See More