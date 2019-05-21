Man Arrested in Connection with RP Sex Crime Investigation

San Diego police arrested a man who allegedly fled his Rancho Penasquitos home before officers arrived in response to a woman's report that she had been kidnapped.

Neighbors on Camanito Bolsa Way called police at around 11 a.m. Monday when they saw a woman running frantically down the street saying she was kidnapped.

She was covered only by a bed sheet and set off a car alarm as she ran away.

Within minutes, several patrol cars responded and a police helicopter was flying overhead.

Sex Crimes Investigation Launched in Rancho Penasquitos

The San Diego Police Department told NBC 7 that something went wrong inside the home that caused the woman, a sex worker, to flee. By the time police arrived, the man, identified Tuesday as Seyed Hassan Kaboli, was nowhere to be found.

SDPD said its Sex Crimes Unit was handling the case, but that it was not being investigated as a kidnapping.

Police announced Tuesday that they had arrested Kaboli and charged him with forcible rape, false imprisonment and torture. He is being held on $1,000,000 bail.

Neighbors described Kaboli as a man of faith who was quiet and often gone from his home.

Anyone with more information can call SDPD's Sex Crimes Unit at (619) 531-2210 or Crime Stoppers' anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477.

No other information was available.

