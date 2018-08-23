Man in Allied Gardens Granny Flat Arrested for Child Porn

Federal agents serving a search warrant found a computer downloading child porn files when they arrested a San Diego man Tuesday, according to the complaint.

Alexander Emil Wolfing, of Allied Gardens, was living in a granny flat in the backyard of a home on Glenroy Street.

When federal agents served a search warrant Tuesday, they found two computers unlocked and “receiving files with titles indicative of child pornography,” according to the complaint.

On one of the computers, agents said they found multiple images including several showing toddlers, as well as boys and girls under 12 in various sexual acts.

One of the files had the word “Spongebob” in the title along with the phrase “never share.”

Investigators say they were led to Wolfing’s home while looking through a log of users on a peer-to-peer (P2P) network known to transfer child pornography images and video.

They then tracked the IP address through Time Warner.

Wolfing has been charged with possession of child pornography. A preliminary hearing is scheduled in two weeks.

The home on Glenroy Street was located north of Interstate 8 and east of Interstate 15 in a neighborhood that is less than a mile from a middle school and an elementary school.