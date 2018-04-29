A man was arrested early Sunday morning at an Escondido Starbucks after allegedly making a bomb threat, police said.

Employees at the Promenade Starbucks on the 1200 block of Auto Parkway asked the man, identified as David Schertz, 31, to leave after he told them he had a bomb in his bag, police said.

Employees then called the Escondido Police Department (EPD) around 6:15 a.m. to report the incident.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Bomb/Arson Unit was called in to inspect the bag and as a precaution, the bag was blown up to eliminate a potential threat, police said.

Schertz, who was believed to be homeless, was arrested on West Valley Parkway near Interstate 15, about a block from the Starbucks. He was taken into custody and charged with resisting arrest, police said.

No one was hurt.