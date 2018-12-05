Man Arrested After Stealing Car With Baby Inside - NBC 7 San Diego
Man Arrested After Stealing Car With Baby Inside

By R. Stickney

Published 2 hours ago

    A man stole a car with a 6-month old baby inside from an Escondido shopping center Tuesday.

    Officers found the stolen Mercedes-Benz at 1204 N. Escondido Boulevard with the infant in the car unharmed.

    Escondido police received a call just after 10 p.m. from outside of the 99 Cent Store at 385 N Escondido Boulevard reporting the stolen car.

    The man who stole the car dumped the car less than two miles north and ran from the scene, police said. He was taken into custody. 

    Officers then found the baby unharmed inside the car and reunited the child with its family.

