San Diego police have arrested a suspect after receiving reports of a man attempting to break into home in Golden Hill Tuesday.

At approximately 7:45 p.m. police received calls from Golden Hill residents along the 2600 block of Broadway regarding a man attempting to break into homes, according to the San Diego Police Department.

SDPD said the man walked into one woman's home while she was inside and scared her.

After searching the area, police found a suspect around the neighborhood of C Street and 27th Street, and took him into custody.

Police said the man appeared to be under the influence and was behaving oddly.

Police presence has since left the area, according to SDPD.



