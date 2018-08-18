Man Arrested After Crashing into Skyline Home, Fleeing

The crash happened after midnight and no one in the home was hurt. NBC 7's Ramon Galindo has more. (Published 3 hours ago)

A man was arrested Saturday morning on suspicion of drunken driving after crashing into a Skyline home and fleeing.

The crash happened just before 12:30 a.m. when the man allegedly drove up a curb, nearly hitting a fire hydrant, clipped the side of the house and flipping his car.

"We were sleeping and someone hit our house," Joana Hallcox said. "Broke the water line knocked down a tree and took out a corner of our house."

The crashed into her son's bedroom but wasn't in his room at the time, she said.

Hallcox's first thought was to check on the driver to see if he was OK but the man fled the scene, she said.

Officers were able to find and the arrested the man, San Diego police Officer Steve Bourasa said.

No one was hurt in the accident.