SDPD Officer Jonathan "J.D." De Guzman (L) and Jesse Michael Gomez, the man accused of killing him during a pedestrian stop in Southcrest in July 2016.

The San Diego man accused of shooting and killing a San Diego police officer and wounding a second officer in 2016 is expected in court Monday for the first time in more than a year.

Jesse Michael Gomez last appeared in December 2017 when the San Diego County District Attorney's Office announced they would seek the death penalty if he was convicted on a charge of murder, attempted murder and a special circumstance allegation of murder of a police officer.

It was unclear why there has been such a long gap in the case. His preliminary hearing was first scheduled for Feb. 5.

Gomez is accused of killing SDPD Officer Jonathan "J.D." Deguzman and shooting Officer Wade Irwin during a pedestrian stop in Southcrest on July 28, 2016.

On that day, Irwin got out and asked Gomez if he lived in the area, Deputy District Attorney Michael said in a previous court appearance.

Gomez allegedly turned around and shot Irwin with a handgun, striking him in the throat.

He then made his way to the patrol car where De Guzman was in the driver's seat, Runyon said.

Gomez shot De Guzman point-blank in the car multiple times before he ever raised his service weapon, Runyon said.

De Guzman was struck in the right torso; the bullet punctured both lungs, severed his spine and punctured his pulmonary artery. He suffered four additional bullet wounds.

De Guzman, 43, was a 16-year veteran of the SDPD. He left behind a wife, a son and a daughter.

Irwin, who was shot in the neck, was able to fire his weapon, striking the suspect. He was also able to identify the defendant from a lineup of photographs, officials said.

Court records show Gomez has an extensive criminal history: he has previous convictions for carrying a concealed firearm, carrying a firearm while under the influence of methamphetamine and being a convicted felon while having a firearm. He also has a 1983 joyriding conviction.

De Guzman has been honored by his hometown of Chula Vista since his killing; a freeway bridge and a U.S. Post Office were named in his honor.