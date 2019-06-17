The San Diego man accused of shooting and killing a San Diego police officer and wounding a second officer in 2016 is expected in court Monday for the first time in more than a year.
Jesse Michael Gomez last appeared in December 2017 when the San Diego County District Attorney's Office announced they would seek the death penalty if he was convicted on a charge of murder, attempted murder and a special circumstance allegation of murder of a police officer.
It was unclear why there has been such a long gap in the case. His preliminary hearing was first scheduled for Feb. 5.
On that day, Irwin got out and asked Gomez if he lived in the area, Deputy District Attorney Michael said in a previous court appearance.
Gomez allegedly turned around and shot Irwin with a handgun, striking him in the throat.
He then made his way to the patrol car where De Guzman was in the driver's seat, Runyon said.
Gomez shot De Guzman point-blank in the car multiple times before he ever raised his service weapon, Runyon said.
De Guzman was struck in the right torso; the bullet punctured both lungs, severed his spine and punctured his pulmonary artery. He suffered four additional bullet wounds.
De Guzman, 43, was a 16-year veteran of the SDPD. He left behind a wife, a son and a daughter.
Irwin, who was shot in the neck, was able to fire his weapon, striking the suspect. He was also able to identify the defendant from a lineup of photographs, officials said.
Court records show Gomez has an extensive criminal history: he has previous convictions for carrying a concealed firearm, carrying a firearm while under the influence of methamphetamine and being a convicted felon while having a firearm. He also has a 1983 joyriding conviction.
De Guzman has been honored by his hometown of Chula Vista since his killing; a freeway bridge and a U.S. Post Office were named in his honor.