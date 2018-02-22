Man Accused of Driving Drunk Onto Valencia Park Sidewalk, Injuring Woman Faces Judge - NBC 7 San Diego
Man Accused of Driving Drunk Onto Valencia Park Sidewalk, Injuring Woman Faces Judge

By Christina Bravo

Published at 8:41 PM PST on Feb 22, 2018 | Updated at 8:46 PM PST on Feb 22, 2018

    NBC 7

    A 52-year-old man pleaded not guilty Thursday to drunk driving and hit-and-run charges stemming from a crash in Valencia Park that left a woman with two broken legs.

    Marvin George, 52, was driving a Toyota westbound in the 5200 block of Imperial Avenue at about 4:20 p.m. Sunday when his car veered into oncoming lanes of traffic and onto a sidewalk where a 67-year-old woman was walking with her husband, the San Diego Police Department said.

    When the car approached, the husband attempted to push the woman out of the way but she was struck, SDPD Lt. Dan Grubbs said. The woman was left with major injuries while the driver kept going.

    A power transformer was also hit during the crash, causing more than 100 San Diego Gas & Electric customers to lose power, SDPD said. 

    George then attempted to get away from the scene on foot but was apprehended by SDPD. 

    Prosecutors said Thursday that Geroge was driving with a blood-alcohol level of .10 when the crash occurred. They are arguing that the woman's husband also sustained an injured arm in the crash. 

    George pleaded not guilty in court Thursday to all charges of DUI, hit and run, and DUI with multiple victims. He was being held at San Diego Central Jail on $100,000 bail. 

