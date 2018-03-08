84-Year-Old Man Reported Missing from Oceanside - NBC 7 San Diego
84-Year-Old Man Reported Missing from Oceanside

There were possible sightings of the man in Fallbrook and San Marcos

By Alexander Nguyen

Published at 9:38 PM PST on Mar 8, 2018 | Updated at 9:54 PM PST on Mar 8, 2018

    Oceanside Police Department

    An 84-year-old man was reported missing from Oceanside on Thursday morning, police said.

    Daniel Simpson, 84, was last seen around 8 a.m. in Oceanside driving a white 2007 Dodge Caliber with Florida license plate number Y80JKB, Oceanside Police Department (OPD) said.

    There were reported possible sightings of the man in Fallbrook and San Marcos, police said.

    Simpson was described as a white man, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 180 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. 

    Anyone who saw Simpson was asked to call their local enforcement agency or the Oceanside Police Department at (760) 435-4911.

