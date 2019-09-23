Man, 19, in Critical Condition After Shooting in Clairemont - NBC 7 San Diego
Man, 19, in Critical Condition After Shooting in Clairemont

By NBC 7 Staff

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 43 minutes ago

    A 19-year-old man is fighting for his life after being shot in the stomach at a park in Clairemont on Sunday. 

    The San Diego Police Department were called to a shooting at the North Clairemont Recreation Center just off of Clairemont Mesa Boulevard and Genesee Avenue just before 10 p.m. 

    The 19-year-old man was in the back of the park when he was shot, police said. The victim then walked to the front of the park, where he was found and police were called. 

    He was listed in critical condition. 

    The suspect has not been located and no description was provided by police. 

    The shooting remains under investigation. 

