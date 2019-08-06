Man, 18, in Critical Condition After Rollover Crash in Mira Mesa

San Diego police are investigating what caused an 18-year-old man to veer off a Mira Mesa roadway and crash into a light pole Tuesday.

The teenager was in critical condition following the crash at about 8 a.m. near Black Mountain Road and Rockfield Way that left him trapped inside the rolled over Nissan Armada SUV.

San Diego Fire-Rescue crews worked to cut open the vehicle and pull the driver out. He was taken to a nearby hospital.

An SDPD sergeant at the scene told NBC 7 police don't yet know what caused the driver to lose control of the car. There were no obvious skid marks and a witness told police it did not appear the driver was speeding.

A portion of Black Mountain Road was closed during the investigation into the crash but southbound lanes were expected to reopen shortly after 10 a.m.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.