Malachi Flynn Carries SDSU to 79-57 Win Over Colorado State

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 28: Malachi Flynn #22 of the San Diego State Aztecs and Ty-Shon Alexander #5 of the Creighton Bluejays go after a loose ball during the 2019 Continental Tire Las Vegas Invitational basketball tournament at the Orleans Arena on November 28, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Aztecs defeated the Bluejays 83-52. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Malachi Flynn had 23 points as San Diego State stretched its season-opening winning streak to nine games, rolling past Colorado State 79-57 on Wednesday night.

The game marked the Mountain West Conference opener for both teams.

Matt Mitchell had 18 points and eight rebounds for San Diego State (9-0, 1-0 Mountain West Conference). Nathan Mensah added seven rebounds.

Colorado State totaled 25 second-half points, a season low for the team.

Nico Carvacho had 16 points, 11 rebounds and three assists for the Rams (6-4, 0-1). Kendle Moore added 14 points.

San Diego State takes on San Jose State at home on Sunday. Colorado State takes on Boise State on the road on Saturday.