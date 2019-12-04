Julia Davidson, 10, had absolutely no idea what splendors were waiting for her when she walked into Macy’s Wednesday. Her parents told her she was going to the store to send a Christmas letter to Santa.

Live Scottish bagpipes filled the store as Julia walked down a red carpet laid out just for her, lined by friends and well wishers.

Julia described her first thoughts as she rounded the corner and saw all the people and festivities set up just for her.

“Is this really happening? Is this a dream? Wake up Julia!,” Julia told NBC 7.

At the end of the red carpet there was a big sign painted with a classic loch ness monster that said, “Julia, your wish is coming true!”

The Macy’s at Westfield UTC mall teamed up with Make-A-Wish San Diego to give Julia her biggest wish of all.

“My wish is to go to Ireland and Scotland,” she said. “Mostly because I want to see the castles and learn more about the history.”

There were happy tears and smiles for Julia and her family when they learned they would be doing just that. Julia will take a trip to Scotland, with a day trip to Ireland, to visit castles, learn about their histories and meet Nessie the Loch Ness Monster.

Photo credit: NBC 7

“This is an amazing gift to celebrate that she’s doing so well,” mom Jessica Davidson said.

Irish jig dancers also helped Julia celebrate her upcoming trip to Ireland, something she and her dad have been talking about for a long time.

Her father, Todd Davidson, said they’ve talked a lot about Ireland and Scotland’s extensive histories which started long before America was even a thought.

“[The Loch Ness Monster] idea came from her, so she wants to go see ‘nessie,'" Todd Davidson said.

The Davidsons said Julia’s cancer treatments were successful and she’s pretty much been living a normal life for the past year.

“It’s amazing. Prayers have been answered and we do everything we can in our power to get her the best treatment and there’s always an element of chance which is really scary, so we’re just amazingly thankful,” Todd Davidson said.

From Nov. 4 to Dec. 24 Macy’s is asking people of all ages to write letters to Santa and drop them off in stores or submit them online. For every letter sent, Macy’s will donate $1, up to $1 million, to Make-A-Wish to help grant wishes for children battling critical illnesses.