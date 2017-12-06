4.2 Magnitude Earthquake Felt in Julian, Other Parts of County - NBC 7 San Diego
4.2 Magnitude Earthquake Felt in Julian, Other Parts of County

By Jaspreet Kaur

    Residents across San Diego County reported feeling the tremors after a magnitude-4.2 earthquake was recorded in Julian Wednesday evening.

    The tremors were felt just after 4:30 p.m. in several parts of the county, including Julian, Encinitas, Rancho Bernardo, Spring Valley and Jamul.

    At this time, there are no reports of injuries or damage.

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

    Published 35 minutes ago | Updated 13 minutes ago

