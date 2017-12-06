4.2 Magnitude Earthquake Felt in Julian, Other Parts of County

Residents across San Diego County reported feeling the tremors after a magnitude-4.2 earthquake was recorded in Julian Wednesday evening.

The tremors were felt just after 4:30 p.m. in several parts of the county, including Julian, Encinitas, Rancho Bernardo, Spring Valley and Jamul.

At this time, there are no reports of injuries or damage.

No other information was available.

