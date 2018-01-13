Magnitude 3.5 Earthquake Hits Ocotillo Wells - NBC 7 San Diego
Magnitude 3.5 Earthquake Hits Ocotillo Wells

By Brie Stimson

Published at 12:41 PM PST on Jan 13, 2018 | Updated at 12:45 PM PST on Jan 13, 2018

    A magnitude 3.5 earthquake hit about four miles east-southeast of Ocotillo Wells, just west of the Salton Sea Friday night at 10:26 p.m. The earthquake was felt as far away as Escondido.

