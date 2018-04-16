Magnitude 3.0 Earthquake Rattles Aguanga in Riverside County

A magnitude 3.0 earthquake shook the town of Aguanga in Riverside County Monday afternoon, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

The USGS pinpointed the quake's epicenter just over 6 miles east-northeast of the town near the county's southern border.

Aguanga is southeast on State Route 79 from Temecula and northwest on the same highway from Warner Springs.

No other information was available.

