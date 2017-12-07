Madison High School in Clairemont Burglarized

Thieves broke into Madison High School in the Clairemont Thursday, San Diego police said.

An alarm at the school set off about 12:20 a.m., indicated people were on the roof, according to police.

Officers found damage to the main office. They are waiting for the school to open Thursday morning to determine what items may be missing.

One of the suspects was described as wearing a tan hoodie and a backpack, possibly between 18 – 20 years old.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.