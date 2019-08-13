The Boys & Girls Club in Logan Heights had a special guest on Tuesday.

Manny Machado, along with his wife Yainee, was on hand to help the Padres unveil renovations to the facility. The Logan Heights location is the oldest in San Diego County, having opened in 1942. It's also the closest to Petco Park.

The facility draws more than 2,000 kids a year.

Machado's wife Yainee grew up going to Boys & Girls Clubs in Miami. The star third baseman knows the impact the organization can have on kids, and the extra motivation his presence can provide.

"At the end of the day it's always about going above and beyond for others to come and pursue the dreams that I did and reach the highest leavel, whether it's teacher, police officer, law enforcement or even a professional athlete," Machado said."They can follow that dream and know that it's possible."

Among the updates made to the Boys & Girls Club were an improved learning center and gymnasium.

The renovation in Logan Heights is one of the charitable projects the Padres Foundation is supporting in 2019, which will total more than one million dollars.