San Diego Man Gave Alcohol to Minors Before Deadly Crash

A memorial for Mabel Bahena who was killed Friday night on I-15.

An underaged woman who was intoxicated and caused a crash that killed her friend was given alcohol at a hookah lounge during a job interview, according to the San Diego City Attorney's Office.

The man who met Yolanda Lozano, 20, and her best friend Mabel Bahena, 19, for that job interview on Feb. 17, 2017 has pleaded guilty to giving alcohol to minors causing grave bodily injury and death.

Fraidoon Ahmad bought the young women wine and tequila at the hookah lounge then took the women to his home where he served them more alcohol, the City Attorney's Office said.

Later that night, Bahena was in the passenger seat of a Volkswagen Jetta when Lozano lost control and slammed into a truck parked on the shoulder of northbound I-15 just south of University Avenue.

Bahena was killed in the crash. Lozano was sentenced to serve 365 days in custody following a guilty plea to a gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated charge.

Now, the City Attorney's Office said Ahmad faces a year in custody and three years of probation when he is sentenced on June 13.

The bartender who served the underage women pleaded guilty to a similar charge. She will be sentenced on June 3.

The owner of the hookah lounge will go on trial next month on the same charge.