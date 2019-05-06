MTS Trolley Strikes, Kills Man in Chula Vista - NBC 7 San Diego
BREAKING: 
Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex...
logo_sd_2x

MTS Trolley Strikes, Kills Man in Chula Vista

Published 23 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    MTS Trolley Strikes, Kills Man in Chula Vista

    A pedestrian was struck and killed by a Metropolitan Transit System trolley in Chula Vista Monday morning. 

    MTS called police to report that their trolley car struck a pedestrian near the intersection of L Street and Industrial Boulevard at about 5:25 a.m.

    Officers confirmed the man did not survive his injuries.

    The Chula Vista Police Department was investigating what led to the deadly crash. 

    MTS said their Blue Line trolley was delayed by about 20 minutes due to the investigation. 

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices