MTS Trolley Strikes, Kills Man in Chula Vista

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a Metropolitan Transit System trolley in Chula Vista Monday morning.

MTS called police to report that their trolley car struck a pedestrian near the intersection of L Street and Industrial Boulevard at about 5:25 a.m.

Officers confirmed the man did not survive his injuries.

The Chula Vista Police Department was investigating what led to the deadly crash.

MTS said their Blue Line trolley was delayed by about 20 minutes due to the investigation.

No other information was available.

