San Diego Comic-Con International is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, and despite the expected crowds, getting to the con has never been easier with public transit.

When Comic-Con flies into Downtown San Diego next month, the San Diego Metropolitan Transit System (MTS) will increase service on all trolley lines and some bus routes for attendees heading to the pop culture convention.

The Trolley

From July 17 to July 21, expect the Green, Orange and UC San Diego Blue Line trolleys to depart more frequently.

The Green Line will depart all stations every 15 minutes. During peak travel times from around 2 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., the trolley will increase its frequency to 7.5 minutes.

The Orange Line will depart all stations every 15 minutes.

The UC San Diego Blue Line will depart every 7.5 minutes to 15 minutes throughout the day.

Each day during Comic-Con, the last trolley will depart downtown San Diego just after midnight.

If you’re riding the trolley to Comic-Con at the San Diego Convention Center, MTS says the Green Line’s Convention Center and Gaslamp Quarter Trolley Stations provide the most direct access to the heart of the Comic-Con action.

Meanwhile, trolley stations with ample free parking spots include:

• Qualcomm Stadium (Green Line)

• Palm Avenue Station (UC San Diego Blue Line)

• El Cajon Transit Center (Green/Orange lines)

• Old Town Transit Center (Green Line)

• Bayfront/E Street Station (UC San Diego Blue Line)

• Massachusetts Avenue Station (Orange Line)

For full details on MTS' expanded service during Comic-Con, click here.

The Bus

Aside from the trolley lines, the Rapid 215 and 235 buses will also take you to the San Diego Convention Center.

Rapid 215 operates daily, every 10 to 15 minutes, from San Diego State University to downtown San Diego. Rapid 235 operates daily, every 15 minutes on weekdays and every 30 minutes on weekends, from Escondido to downtown San Diego.

Mobile Ticketing

Use your phone as your transit pass with the Compass Cloud, accepted on all buses and trolleys.

With the app, riders can buy one and 30-day passes from their phones and use them immediately. This option can save you time during the busy weekend.

For more information on the Compass Cloud, click here.

Commemorative Passes

It's the 50th anniversary of Comic-Con, and MTS has printed a limited number of commemorative passes for those using multi-day trolley or bus passes.

The passes are available now at the Transit Store at 12th and Imperial Transit Center, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday.

In addition, you can buy the passes at select trolley stations during Comic-Con, including the Convention Center station and Gaslamp Quarter station. For the full list, including hours, click here.