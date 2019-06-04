ME Identifies Bodies Found in San Marcos Home

The Medical Examiner's Office has identified the man and woman found dead Monday in a San Marcos home.

At 10:15 a.m., a neighbor called 911 after hearing a 10-year-old and an 11-year-old call out that they were trapped and afraid to leave the second floor of a condo on Lanza Court, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

Shortly after, deputies arrived on scene and found the bodies of Michelle Lynn Johnson, 32, and Tiko Masai Leal, 49.

The ME's Office said Johnson was the victim of a homicide and died from a gunshot wound. Leal's manner of death was ruled a suicide.

At this time, law enforcement has not identified the relationship between the adults and the children.

At 7 a.m., resident Judy Hunter was on a quiet walk to Lake San Marcos when she reportedly heard a gunshot.

“I heard a this loud very sharp noise that couldn't be anything else,” Hunter told NBC 7.

Hunter was at the corner of Lake San Marcos Drive and San Marino Drive – less than a block from where the bodies were found.

“It was just before I got to the bank that I heard the shot,” she said.

Deputies did not say if a weapon was immediately found.

By noon, homicide investigators were called to the San Marcos home. Though, deputies said they were not looking for a suspected shooter.

Body Found in San Marcos Home

Police said a body was found in a home in San Marcos near San Marcos Blvd. and Rancho Santa Fe Rd. NBC 7's Danica McAdam has more. (Published Monday, June 3, 2019)

Several homeowners told NBC 7 that a couple with two young children lived at the complex.

“I would say a younger couple with very large televisions -- you could see them from the parking lot. But sweet, young children -- they played on the patio sometimes,” said neighbor Chris Crutchfield.

Many of the residents there are over the age of 55 and retired.

Deputies said Children and Family Services were trying to connect the 10- and 11-year-olds with relatives.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.