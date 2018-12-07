MDMA, Xanax, Coke, Meth, Mushrooms Seized at Poway Home

A simple traffic stop led deputies to discover large quantities of drugs at a Poway home. NBC 7's Gaby Rodriguez has more. (Published 16 minutes ago)

Three people were arrested on drug charges after sheriff’s department investigators recovered large amounts of ecstasy, Xanax, cocaine, meth and mushrooms from a home in Poway earlier this week.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said deputies pulled over a car for a vehicle code violation on Wednesday and seized illegal drugs.

Detectives then obtained search warrants they served at a home on Choctaw Way where “large quantities” of the aforementioned drugs were found along with evidence of illegal drug sales and over $20,000 in cash.

Kyle Cookson, 24 of San Diego, was arrested and charged with possession and transportation of a controlled substance. Victoria Lin, 34, and Luan Quach, 44, both Poway residents, were also arrested and charged with possession and sales of a controlled substance.

Neighbors were shocked to learn that Quach was arrested, telling NBC 7 he had lived in the neighborhood for nearly a decade and was the treasurer of their HOA. Neighbors also say Lin was Quach’s fiancé.

"This person is on our board," neighbor Lydia Rose said. "I have worked with him closely."

Rose said Quach never displayed suspicious behavior and that she and other neighbors are in "total shock."

"He is a smart man, helps us make decisions for our community and for our planning here," she said.

The Poway Criminal Apprehension Team assisted in the investigation, the SDSO said.