MCRD Drill Instructor Dies in Motorcycle Crash

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Gary G. Wilson, left, a drill instructor with Company L, 3d Recruit Training Battalion, Recruit Training Regiment, stares at an opponent at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Calif., Oct. 26, 2016. Wilson participated in the exercise as part of a martial arts instructor course. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Erick J. ClarosVillalta )

A Marine drill sergeant was killed in a motorcycle crash Friday evening, military officials said.

Sgt. Gary Wilson, 33, of Fairfield, C.T., was traveling northbound on Interstate 15 when he crashed, according to the Marine Corps Recruit Depot. He pronounced dead at the scene, according to the California Highway Patrol.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Sgt. Wilson," said Brig. Gen. Ryan Heritage, commanding general of MCRD San Diego. "Our thoughts and prayers are with them during this difficult period. This is truly the loss of a fine Marine, and he will be missed greatly."

Wilson was a drill instructor at MCRD after tours of duty in Okinawa and Camp Pendleton.

He earned two Good Conduct Medals, three Sea Service Deployment Ribbons, National Defense Service Medal, and the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.