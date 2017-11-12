Lyft Driver Carjacked at Downtown Gas Station

A Lyft driver says two men covered in blood stole his 2015 burgundy Honda Accord at a Downtown gas station Sunday.

The driver was at a gas station near the corner of 11th Avenue and A Street around 2 a.m. when two men approached him and asked for a ride to Pacific Beach, San Diego Police Department (SDPD) Officer Dino Delimitros said.

The driver told them that it was protocol to request a ride through the raid-hailing service’s mobile app.

That is when both men jumped into his vehicle and sped away, Delimitros said.

SDPD is searching for two suspects. The Lyft driver told police both men had Australian accents and were covered in blood. They were not believed to be armed.