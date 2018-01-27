Lunar New Year Opens at Disney California Adventure

Mulan, Mushu, and a sea of performers will delight guests during Mulan's Lunar New Year Procession, a magical celebration that honors Lunar New Year and celebrates family and friendship. Lunar New Year will be celebrated at Disney California Adventure Park Jan. 26 to Feb. 18, 2018. (Matt Petit/Disneyland Resort).

Over three weeks of amazing drumming performances, moving music-based presentations, dumpling enjoyment, good fortune, great storytelling, and Pluto, too?

It must be the Year of the Dog, and the location of the celebration is revealed by the inclusion of one of the most famous canine characters around.

It's a Lunar New Year party at Disney California Adventure in Anaheim, and guests can expect over three weeks of auspicious, light-of-heart, delicious-of-dumpling, cultural-cool merriment.

And, yes, appearances by Pluto, too, in addition to Mickey, Minnie, and a whole caboodle of Disney favorites.

The party is on at the theme park through Sunday, Feb. 18.

As for attending the Lunar New Year events within the park? Your Disney California Adventure ticket is all that's needed.

Mulan's Lunar New Year Procession is one sweet centerpiece to the 24-day to-do. Mulan's friend Mushu will be there, too — a frolicsome dragon in a Lunar New Year parade feels like a joyful must — and Goofy will appear in "god of Good Fortune" attire, further bestowing a playful and fortuitous spirit to the proceedings.

There's also a nighttime water show, just ahead of World of Color, called "Hurry Home." It follows "... a little lantern's quest to reunite with family for the annual celebration of good luck and fortune."

Heart strings, consider yourself tugged.

Sustenance, too, plays a savory role in the happy happening. A selection of delish treats hailing from Korea, China, and Vietnam may be found at a trio of marketplaces near the Golden Zephyr ride, while special items for purchase from Shanghai Disney Resort will be for sale (including, you bet, the traditional red envelopes of the season).

Thrillingly powerful drumming from the Gugu Drum Group, the sounds of the gayageum (a traditional Korean instrument), and a Lucky Wishing Well are just three other delights, but there are more to enjoy.

The Year of the Dog is nearly here, and Pluto, one of pop culture's most famous Fidos, can be found in Anaheim, celebrating with his friends Mushu and Mulan and a host of Disney favorites, at Disney California Adventure through Feb. 18, 2018.

