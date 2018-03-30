Lottery Luck Has Struck Before in San Diego County

The Mega Millions draw on Friday night will be worth an estimated $521 million, lottery officials said.

It's the fourth largest jackpot for Mega Millions and the 10th largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history, according to the California Lottery.

San Diego County is no stranger to big Mega Million wins.

A Mega Millions ticket worth nearly $1.3 million was sold at Julian Market and Deli just before Christmas. That winner has not yet retrieved the prize.

In July 2017, Alexander Olimpo dropped $2 on Mega Millions at the CVS Pharmacy located at 380 H Street in Chula Vista. One ticket matched 5 of 6 winning numbers and was worth $1,502,885.

Two months earlier, in May 2017, a $3 million Mega Millions ticket was also sold in Chula Vista. This time, the ticket sold at Southbay Liquor located at 1355 Broadway #L & M won a whopping $3,116,434. Had the ticket matched all six numbers in the drawing, it would’ve won the $43 million jackpot.

Maureen Wilson stopped at the Arco am/pm station on Poway Road in Poway on March 1, 2016 to buy her $1 Mega Millions ticket because she was driving from her home in Riverside County to visit a friend.

It wasn’t until May 12 that she remembered her unchecked tickets and asked the clerk to scan them to see if there were any winners.

The clerk was really calm when he realized the win but Wilson said she had to sit on the floor.

“I never expect to win. That’s why I let them sit in my purse [unchecked]. I’m really bad at it,” she told the California Lottery.

In January 2014, a ticket sold at the 7-Eleven at 2535 Otay Center Drive – was worth a whopping $901,026.

In December 2013, a $2.6 million Mega Millions ticket was sold at the Square Bottle Liquor at 21 Naples Street in Chula Vista. Four months later, Rosa Juarez picked up her prize.

And for those who may believe in "signs," there's this story out of Riverside County.

Rick Knudsen only played the lottery maybe five times a year.

However, in the days before he won a $180 million jackpot, every single thing that Knudsen had purchased totaled even dollars.

Knudsen told lottery officials he thought it was a sign.

He bought $10 in Quick Pic tickets August 22, 2014 at the 7-Eleven at 301 County Line Road in Calimesa.

One of the tickets matched all numbers in the Mega Millions jackpot, netting him $180 million or $107 in a lump sum payment.