Lucchesi Earns First Victory with the Padres

DENVER, CO - APRIL 10: Starting pitcher Joey Lucchesi #37 of the San Diego Padres throws in the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on April 10, 2018 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

One of the players to watch this season on the San Diego Padres is pitcher Joey Lucchesi. The rookie is one of the many talented farm system products for the Friars. Tuesday night he earned his first major league victory after the Padres defeated the Colorado Rockies 5-2 at Coors Field.

The lefty had a rough first inning after allowing a Trevor Story two-run homer, but seemed to calm down after that. Lucchesi struck out eight batters in six innings and seemed to be picking up momentum after his third career start.

Offensively the Padres had a solid outing. In the top of the fifth inning, catcher Austin Hedges caught Tyler Anderson’s fastball and blasted it into the stands in left field. Hedges’ second homerun of the season tied the game at two runs apiece.

After an incredible diving catch in the third inning, Hunter Renfroe’s night got even better. In the seventh inning he launched a screamer to right field to put the Friars in the lead. The outfielder’s three-run blast was his first home run of the year.

The Padres earned their second consecutive victory and will attempt to sweep the Rockies on Wednesday April 11 at 12:10 p.m. PST from Coors Field to end their first road trip of the season.