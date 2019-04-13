Love Caravan Walks to Border to Show Compassion for Immigrants

Hundreds of clergy and congregants from the Los Angeles and San Diego Episcopal Dioceses walked to the border wall as a symbolic gesture of compassion for immigrants suffering from social injustices.

This annual caravan started in Los Angeles and ended at the San Diego Border. They stopped at 14 predetermined points along the way, depicting the stations of the cross. One of their stops was at St. John’s Episcopal Church, in Chula Vista where they reunited and voiced their empathy to immigrants.

“The wall is a reminder of a huge wound something that we need to heal, the separation of families is something that affects so many people of this country.” said Reverend Nancy Frausto from the Episcopal Diocese of Los Angeles.

Frausto, who is the first Latina Revered for the Los Angeles Episcopal Dioceses, is a DACA recipient herself.

“This event aside from being personal to me is a reminder for all of us, how important it is to be in action.” Said Reverend Frausto. “There are over 700,000 Dreamers in this country who pray and hope that one day they can go back to their country of origin and meet their grandparents and be able to come back to this country.”

The caravan ended at the Border’s Friendship Park where a blessing and communion service was offered to show unity.

To view more information about this caravan you can visit their website.